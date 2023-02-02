The Exorcist: Lidya Jewett Added To The Cast Of Blumhouse Film The Exorcist added Lidya Jewett to the cast today, as production on the Blumhouse film from David Gordon Green continues.

The Exorcist is returning to haunt theaters, and they have added Lidya Jewett to the cast. She joins Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night In Miami), Ann Dowd, and Ellen Burstyn in the film, releasing in theaters on October 13th. She is the first of a planned trilogy from director David Gordon Green, fresh off his Halloween trilogy, also for Blumhouse. Still no word yet on if Linda Blair may appear in the film as Regan, the role that made her a star and one of the most iconic roles in horror history in the 1973 original. Deadline had the casting news.

The Exorcist Returns…

In an interview with Collider, Green talked about the differences between Halloween and The Exorcist: "To me, it's as different as making Stronger and Pineapple Express. They're just so unbelievably different. One is very primal, and the other is very academic. So it's just trying to switch gears there. I'm sure I'll know more a year from now when I've gotten a handle on what Exorcist is. The script's written. And it was a very, entirely different writing process." In fact, he said the other two films in the trilogy are also already outlined: "So we've got a ways to go on that, but we know where we're going. It's a new journey [with] some familiar characters and some new ones as well."

Green will again be working with Blumhouse and Universal on these films after the successful partnership on his Halloween trilogy. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, and Universal has an eye toward releasing these both in theaters and on Peacock, especially after paying $400 million for the distribution rights. I am not the biggest fan of the original, and I know that is an unpopular opinion. The release date for the first film in this new Exorcist trilogy is October 13th, 2023.