The Fabelmans Releases First Trailer After TIFF Debut Last Night

The Fabelmans is the latest film from director Steven Spielberg, and it had its debut screening last night to much acclaim at TIFF. Starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Gabriel LaBelle, it is one of the most anticipated films of the fall and will be released in theaters on Thanksgiving here in the US. The first trailer and image were released this morning after the screening last night, and you can view both down below.

The Fablemans Synopsis

"Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's Lincoln and Munich. The film is produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger p.g.a. (West Side Story, The Post), Steven Spielberg p.g.a. and Tony Kushner p.g.a. The film is executive produced by Carla Raij (Maestro, co-producer West Side Story) and Josh McLaglen (Free Guy, Logan). The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris."

Anytime we get a new Spielberg film is a cause for celebration, but this looks like it could be one of the special ones and a personal one for the iconic director. This will be one of the big ones in theaters this fall, and no doubt will have awards considerations when the time comes. The Fablemans releases in theaters on Thanksgiving.