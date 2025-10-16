Posted in: Apple, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: apple tv, mark wahlberg, The Family Plan 2

The Family Plan 2 Trailer: Action Packed Holiday Sequel On The Way

Apple has revealed the trailer for The Family Plan 2, again starring Mark Wahlberg. The holiday action sequel debuts on November 21.

Article Summary The Family Plan 2 trailer teases an action-packed holiday sequel starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan.

The film premieres exclusively on Apple TV on November 21, skipping a theatrical release this holiday season.

The sequel takes the family overseas for high-stakes heists, wild car chases, and comical holiday hijinks in Europe.

Returning cast and director promise more fun and chaos, continuing the success of the hit original Family Plan.

The Family Plan 2 will debut on Apple TV on November 21, reuniting the cast of the first film, which was a massive hit for Apple. Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Kit Harington, Peter Lindsey, Theodore Lindsey, and Reda Elazouar all star in the holiday-set sequel, directed by Simon Cellan Jones. Not only is this a holiday film, but the action moves overseas for a European-set adventure.

The Family Plan 2 Synopsis

It's the holiday season, and Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas—until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker, and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks, and car chases amid scenic European terrain. An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, "The Family Plan 2" is directed and executive produced by Simon Cellan Jones and written and executive produced by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger produce for Skydance, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures, as well as John G. Scotti.

The first Family Plan film was a pleasant surprise, and you just knew that they would make a second one. What is it with Mark Wahlberg sequels being holiday movies? Just like that first film, this one is not going to be playing in theaters at all, which usually would be a mistake, but the season is so crowded this winter that Apple is smart not to do that with this one. I have little doubt that this is going to be a huge streaming success. Will they entertain a third one? I hope not, but who knows? Maybe this will be one of my favorite films of the holiday season.

The Family Plan 2 debuts on Apple TV on November 21.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!