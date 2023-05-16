Elemental: New Poster, TV Spot, Image As Tickets Go On Sale Tickets for Elemental went on sale today and we got 2 new posters, a new TV spot, and a new image. The film will debut at Cannes this month, and will be in theaters on June 16th.

Pixar got the shortest stick when it comes to the pandemic. Onward came out mere weeks before lockdown began, and the next three films [Soul, Luca, Turning Red] all got moved to streaming. Then, when the studio finally got back into theaters, Lightyear underperformed. So there is some pressure sitting on the shoulders of Elemental. However, this looks like Pixar doing its best, and the film looks like a lot of fun. We will also have a better idea of what the box office could look like because today, tickets went on sale. We also got two new posters, a new TV spot, and a new image as well. Finally, Disney and Pixar announced the Elemental Experience, a new immersive event happening in several cities across the country starting this Friday. The full press release for Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience is below.

Disney And Pixar's Elemental Experience

"An exciting multi-city mall tour that invites fans into the world of Elemental—a stunning locale only Pixar artists could create—kicks off this Friday, May 19, in New York City's Brookfield Place through May 21. Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience, which hits Chicago (May 26-28), Dallas (June 2-4), Los Angeles (June 10-12), and San Francisco (June 16-18), offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages. Sponsored by Fandango, Dolby and I'm the Chef Too, the tour features fun film-themed activities like photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, plus giveaways and special film content."

Elemental: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

It's easy to imagine the wind having attitude or fire being angry. A happy bunch of flowers

could absolutely brighten the day of a lonely pot of dirt. And water might be calm and collected one day and in a big hurry the next. Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, earth- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be.

Joining the previously announced voice cast, including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. It will be released in theaters on June 16th.

