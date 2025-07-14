Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 3 New TV Spots Have Spoilers

Marvel released three new TV spots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, showing some story details that people might consider spoilers.

Article Summary Marvel releases three new TV spots for The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring major story reveals.

Some footage includes potential spoilers and hints at key plot twists ahead of the film's debut.

Each spot shows off different characters and unique story elements, teasing high-stakes conflict.

The TV spots arrive just days before The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters next week.

Remember when we said that if there was a time Marvel was going to spoil things from The Fantastic Four: First Steps it was going to be in the final days before the release date? Well, as always, marketing is going to marketing. Some of these have more than others. The one above shares a pretty big plot point, and the one below also shows something that could be a big deal later on down the line.

The third one is the least "spoiler-y" of the three, and it's really just leaning into the very obvious question the movie will be answering as the story is told. All in all, there isn't anything here you need to see before The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes out next week, but if you're interested, here is some more for you, but go in knowing what is in these clips/TV spots.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

