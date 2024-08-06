Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Marvel Studios, matt shakman, The Fantastic Four, the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director on "Going Big" with Galactus

The director of The Fantastic Four: First Steps comments on Galactus's involvement and says it's important to "go big."

After we witnessed Galactus as a smoky, planet-destroying entity in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, fans felt a little unfulfilled. Sure, the film was still mostly enjoyable, but fans of Galactus were still hoping to see the character recreated with a little more attention to the source material. Fortunately, from what's been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, it sounds like Galactus might be returning to his larger-than-life form.

During the well-received Marvel Studios Hall H panel, Marvel teased test footage that included some exciting teaser-like content to set the tone of the upcoming Fantastic Four film (now titled Fantastic Four: First Steps), which showcased the purple-clad destroyer looking in through a skyscraper window. While talking to ComicBook.com following the panel, director Matt Shakman addressed the character's epic presence by telling the site, "I love Galactus. You know, when you've got Galactus, you gotta go big or go home, as you can see." The director notes, in reference to the glimpse at Galactus, teased at San Diego Comic-Con's Marvel Studios panel. He then elaborates, "We've got Ralph Ineson playing [Galactus], and he's fantastic."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Official Cast and Release Date

Shakman will direct the film with a screenplay penned by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, and Josh Friedman. The Fantastic Four: First Steps also enlists an impressive ensemble cast, including names like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the core four, along with Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, and Galactus himself, Ineson. The film will also feature Robert Downey Jr., who is officially returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom (after his death as Iron Man), while Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been tapped for unknown roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on July 25, 2025, acting as the highly anticipated introduction to Phase Six of the MCU.

