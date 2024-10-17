Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Games, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, NYCC, TV | Tagged:

NYCC Marvel Logo Teases The Future For Movies, TV, And Games

Marvel is at New York Comic Con, and the massive logo on the wall at its booth teases all sorts of fun for the future of movies, TV, and games.

New York Comic Con has officially kicked and Marvel is on site with some fun stuff for attendees to see. The booth usually rotates out different costumes and props for people to photograph throughout the weekend. Sometimes, the best information can come from the walls. In this case, the booth wall features a massive Marvel logo that teases everything coming soon for film, television, and games. A friend of mine, Amy S, was on the show floor today and graciously sent me a bunch of pictures of the logo so we can all take a look at what is coming because there are some things we haven't seen before.

On the movie side of Marvel, we can see some familiar faces like Anthony Mackie as Captain America, with the new film set to drop in February on the logo's A. Also, on the A, we see some teases for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, including another look at Johnny Storm and a look at Herbie, who we feel is about to become everyone's new favorite robot. There is more movie stuff on the R as we get an awesome shot of the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. Harrison Ford is stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross after the sad passing of William Hurt and spent the better part of the year trolling everyone by saying he doesn't know what a Red Hulk is. Never change, Harrison. The Thunderbolts* art is probably the best of the movie art because it's stylized—the yellow outline over what appears to be Yelena, Bucky, and Red Guardian.

Marvel television has been a bit on the back burner ever since it became more apparent that the studio was shifting its focus more toward movies. That doesn't mean we don't have some projects on the board that are being teased. The most obvious is the cast of Agatha All Along in the V, which just aired its sixth episode. The other big one is obviously the art for Daredevil: Born Again right front and center in the M. This might be the Marvel show with the most hype behind it, considering how popular the initial run was on Netflix and how promising all of it is looking so far. We also have some art from the next season of What If…? in the V. It doesn't look like there is anything from Ironheart, the other big Disney+ series on the way.

The E is almost entirely taken up by art for the upcoming game Marvel Rivals. Jeff the Land Shark is already a confirmed character, and that's Luna Snow in the E. Magik is at the bottom of the L, which looks like the Marvel Rivals art for Scarlet Witch. That's Galacta, the daughter of Galactus, hanging out at the top of E, and she's also a confirmed character for Rivals, so we know that Marvel will have a big video game push at NYCC.

So, where does that leave comics? Well, we have Storm up on the M, and while people are pretty sure that is Wilson Fisk in the M as well, that doesn't mean it's art connected to the Daredevil show. The Marvel logo at Comic Con looks like it's lacking in comics. Well, there is a giant wall art of Doctor Doom riding a Doom Dinosaur, so comics are still there. Also, this is an amazing photo-op.

