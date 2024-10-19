Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Past And Present Creatives Unite

Marvel Studios has revealed that comic creatives from the past and present all united to take a special sneak peek at The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Of the three Marvel movies releasing next year, the one with the most hype around it already is, without a doubt, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The first family of Marvel spent much time at 20th Century Fox, where they tried to get a franchise off the ground, stumbled on the first attempt, and stepped on a rake with the second minus the Silver Surfer. Even before the merger happened with Disney, people wondered if Fox would return the Fantastic Four to Marvel Studios, but they went to Disney along with the X-Men during the 2019 merger. The movie is coming out in July 2025, and while peaks of footage have been seen here and there, nothing official has been released. However, these are characters with a ton of history behind them. Many comic creators have worked on the Fantastic Four and the characters around them, shaping them into the characters in the comics we see today. Marvel is very much aware of that legacy and posted a picture of a whole bunch of Marvel comic creators who have worked on Fantastic Four, along with stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, saying they were all on the set for a "special sneak peek at the production of the film."

Fantastic Four comics creatives past and present took their first steps on the set of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps for a special sneak peek at the production of the film! Pictured: C.B. Cebulski, David Bogart, Tom Brevoort, Alan Davis, Heather Davis, Chip Zdarsky,… pic.twitter.com/2pnCJI7P8K — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) October 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was officially announced that the title of the film is The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

