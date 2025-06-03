Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Ticket Sales, New Poster, Final Logo

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps go on sale tomorrow, and today Marvel released a new poster and the final logo.

It's time for the marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to absolutely take off, and tickets going on sale is usually a pretty big indicator that a studio is about to pop off. This film is the last big-screen attempt Marvel has at getting a critical and commercial hit this year. Captain America: Brave New World underperformed (if we're being generous) both critically and commercially, Thunderbolts* did extremely well critically and with audiences, but couldn't quite find the box office these movies need to generate to get out of the red. So Marvel really needs this movie to do well and not just because they appear to be using it as a jumping off point for a new era of films.

Tickets for the film officially go on sale tomorrow, so we'll start getting an idea of what the box office will look like then. As soon as tickets for Lilo & Stitch went up, they blew up, and that film did extremely well, so those early sales mean a lot. With the announcement that tickets are going on sale, we also got a new poster, and it's ugly, which is a bummer because some of the posters for this film have been fantastic, and this one is not. However, when tickets go on sale, IMAX, ScreenX, and everyone else tend to drop posters as well, so maybe the others will be better.

Now that tickets are going on sale, it seems that Marvel has settled on a final logo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Below we have all of the logos for this film, with the most recent on the left, going all the way to the right with the logo that was first shown in Hall H in 2019. The vibes are very different, but once Marvel switched it up, it seems they stuck to one look, so things pretty much stayed the same; they just got rid of the sepia.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

