The First Trailer For Transformers: One Drops Thursday…In Space!

The first trailer for the new animated Transformers film, Transformers: One, will be released on Thursday...in space!

While attending CinemaCon last week, we got the chance to see footage from the upcoming Transformers: One, and whatever we thought this movie was going to be, it isn't that. The animation alone looks like a banger from Paramount animation after TMNT last year, but the tone will really take people by surprise. Were you always a little confused about why the live-action films were so self-serious when they were about giant robots that transformed into cars? There isn't a hint of cynicism or being beyond the source material in the footage shown during the presentation. We wondered how long it would be until the public would get the chance to see this film, and it turns out they won't have to wait long. Today, word came down that the first trailer for Transformers: One will be premiering on Thursday, and it will be premiering in space because if you're going to lean into a gimmick, you might as well go big. Below is the video and press release describing when and how they will do a trailer release IN SPACE, but at least we know Paramount marketing isn't phoning it in.

The first trailer for TRANSFORMERS ONE is debuting like no movie trailer ever has: In Space!

This long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the TRANSFORMERS universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron, will debut its trailer on Thursday, April 18th. The launch kicks off at 6am PT with a live-streamed countdown showing the journey into space.

After one hour, the craft will reach its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, revealing the trailer with a custom introduction video from our stars: Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. The event will be streamed from @TransformersMovie social accounts, The Paramount Pictures YouTube channel and co-streamed by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

Transformers: One: Cast and Release Date

Transformers: One is directed by Josh Cooley and is based on Hasbro's Transformers™ Action Figures. It is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg. It features the voice cast of Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm. Transformers: One will be released on September 13th.

