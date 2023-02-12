The First Trailer For The Flash Is Here And There Is A Lot Of Batman The first trailer for The Flash is here, and boy, is there a lot of Batman in this trailer for a movie about The Flash.

The first trailer for The Flash is finally here and boy is there a lot of Batman in this Flash movie. Actually, there is a lot of Flash in this movie as well. We finally see that we really are getting a version of Flashpoint here, but we are also getting almost a House of M situation where Barry has created a world without any metahumans. So that's interesting. Here is the trailer along with a few screencaps of the surprising people we see showing up.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents "The Flash," directed by Andy Muschietti (the "IT" films, "Mama"). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe? "The Flash" ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon ("Bullet Train," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Ron Livingston ("Loudermilk," "The Conjuring"), Maribel Verdú ("Elite," "Y tu mamá también"), Kiersey Clemons ("Zack Snyder's Justice League," "Sweetheart"), Antje Traue ("King of Ravens," "Man of Steel") and Michael Keaton ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Batman").

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members, and everything was shot did, things really begin to go off the rails. Miller's crisis really kicked in during 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.