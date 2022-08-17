The Greatest Beer Run Ever Trailer Sends Zac Efron On Epic Adventure

The Greatest Beer Run Ever trailer just debuted this afternoon. Starring Zac Efron in a true story about Chick Donohue, who goes on an impossible journey to deliver beers to his childhood best friends who are currently serving in Vietnam in an attempt to give them the hope they need. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly from a screenplay he co-wrote with The Green Book co-writers Brian Currie and Pete Jones, based on a 2020 memoir by Joanna Molloy and John "Chick" Donohue. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Will Roppe, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, and Jake Picking. Check out the trailer below.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Synopsis

"Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild—personally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie's life and perspective. Based on a true story. Hailing from Skydance Media, the screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie, and Pete Jones and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming."

This role feels perfect for Efron, and watch Apple position this as one of their awards contenders this year. With that creative team, that cast, and a hell of a hook for a story, there is almost no way this film fails; besides that, it is on Apple TV+. Try as they are; it has been tough for them to gain traction with people so far, though that is starting to turn. The Greatest Beer Run Ever might be the film that finally makes them break all the way through. It hits the service on September 30th in select theaters and on Apple TV+.