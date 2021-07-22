The Green Knight Has Been Pulled From Its UK Release Due to COVID-19

Did everyone think we were done with movies getting delayed? Did you think a vaccine would mean that life could return to some variation of normal in 2021? What's it like to have optimism? Asking for a friend [who is me]. When the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available, there appeared to be light at the end of the tunnel for this long hell we've been going through for over a year now. However, there is a certain segment of selfish people who refuse to get vaccinated because apparently protecting the most vulnerable members of our society is too much to ask. Between those refusing to wear masks, those who refuse to get the shots, and the Delta variant of COVID-19, numbers are spiking worldwide. The first domino of the 2021 movie season being in trouble has just fallen, and it's over in the United Kingdom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, A24's dark Arthurian legend The Green Knight has been pulled from theaters two weeks before its debut due to spiking COVID-19 numbers.

This pandemic is still killing people every single day, and the hospitals are starting to fill up again. There is a good chance that this could be the first of many movies that could be delayed due to spiking COVID-19 numbers. It's not just about movies like The Green Knight or The Duke, which has also been pulled from its September 3rd release date, but the fact that we are over a year into this, and it feels like we're going backward. Please, get your shots. I don't care how old you are; I don't care how healthy you are unless your doctor has told you that you cannot get the shot, then you have no excuse. I don't want to go through 2020 again, I don't want people to lose their jobs, I don't want people to die, so just do your part and get your shots. Visit Vaccines.gov if you're a United States-based reader and go get your shots and wear your damn mask in public. You paid all that money for them back in 2020, so you might as well get use out of them.

Summary: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, written and directed by David Lowery, stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson. It will open in theaters in the United States on July 30, 2021.