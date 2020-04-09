The Half Of It Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Netflix Premiere May 1st

The Half Of It is the latest Netflix coming of age/high school film to hit the streaming service. In this one, a girl in need of some money agrees to write a love letter to a jock's crus, only to figure out that she too also has a crush on the same girl. The film is directed by Alice Wu, who also is responsible for the 2004 film Saving Face. The script for this one appeared on the Black List in 2018 and now heads to Netflix on May 1st. The Half Of It might just be the streamer's next big breakout from the look of it. You can see the trailer, synopsis, and poster for the film below.

The Half Of It Latest Netflix High School Film

"When smart but cash-strapped teen Ellie Chu agrees to write a love letter for a jock, she doesn't expect to become his friend — or fall for his crush. Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl. From Writer/Director Alice Wu comes The Half Of It, on Netflix May 1st."

Man, what a great looking film. I'm sorry, so much has been going on the past couple weeks in the world, this looks like the perfect escape from all of that. What is it about coming of age dramas that never get old? And especially this one, which seems to be telling such an important story. Not just that, the lead is an Asian LGBTQ character, but that it depicts platonic love is such a smart way between a man and a woman. You never really get to see that represented well on screen. Netflix has had a stream of breakout coming of age films in recent years, and hopefully, The Half Of It will continue that trend. To All the Boys, The Kissing Booth, Sierra Burgess, The Perfect Date, all of them became massive hits. I am rooting for this one. The Half Of It hits Netflix on May 1st.