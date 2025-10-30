Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid

The Housemaid: Sneak Peek Featurette, 'Meet The Family' Clip Released

Lionsgate released a 'A Peek Inside' featurette for The Housemaid, along with a clip of Millie meeting the family for the first time.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a new featurette and clip for The Housemaid, spotlighting Sydney Sweeney's performance.

The behind-the-scenes video features interviews with director Paul Feig and the film's four lead actors.

The released clip shows Sweeney's character Millie meeting her new employers, teasing awkward family dynamics.

The Housemaid, a psychological thriller, is set for release on December 19, 2025 amid a packed holiday season.

Lionsgate has a couple of big releases on the horizon, but one that is flying a bit under the radar right now is The Housemaid. One of the reasons for that is that the online discourse around Sydney Sweeney is getting to buckwild levels, and the casting, which probably seemed like a great idea when it was announced a year ago. Sweeney could use a meaty role to really sink her teeth into, and The Housemaid does look like the kind of film where everyone gets a little unhinged, which is always fun to watch. Lionsgate released a sneak peek inside a behind-the-scenes featurette where we learn a bit about the film from director Paul Feig and also hear from the four leads about what drew them to their roles. Lionsgate also released a clip where we see Sweeney's Millie meeting the other two family members she'll be sharing a roof with, and it's a bit awkward to say the least.

December is a busy month with several big family films, but movies like this have done well over the holiday season. If the reviews are good, The Housemaid could be one of those end-of-the-year slow burns where it doesn't do much until the New Year hits and suddenly, everyone wants to go see it.

The Housemaid: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins and will be released on December 19, 2025.

