Posted in: Film Promo, Movies | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Toho

Godzilla Looks Terrifying In New Minus One Image

The new image released from Godzilla Minus One is one of the coolest images ever. this needs to be a poster ASAP.

Godzilla Minus One has fans begging for any morsel they can get, and the buzz after the first trailer was released has been nothing but great. "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'" Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, said in a statement. Takashi Yamazaki is directing the film. Below, you can see a new image of Godzilla released by Toho.

This Is Godzilla At His Most Destructive

"The King of the Monsters is back with a new film announcement from Toho revealing the title and teaser trailer for the next Japanese Godzilla film – Minus One. First announced in November 2022, the film will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023, and in theaters in the U.S. nationwide on December 1, 2023. Minus One is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla." If you have not seen the trailer for the film, here it is.

What a brutal, devastating, and fantastic trailer. Most of all, it looks epic, and can we take a moment to appreciate the times Kaiju fans are living in right now? Multiple film franchises, animated series, live-action series, and unprecedented amounts of merchandise to collect. Dare I say this is the golden era? Look at how terrifying he looks in that image up there. That is one of the coolest things I have ever seen. I need that as a poster.

Godzilla Minus One will open in theaters in Japan on November 3rd, followed by the US theatrical release on December 1st. From the looks of things, this will be a special one in the long and storied history of the beloved kaiju.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!