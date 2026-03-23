Posted in: Movies | Tagged: the housemaid's secret

The Housemaid's Secret: Kirsten Dunst Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to The Housemaid. Director Paul Feig, screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, and star Michele Morrone are also returning.

Article Summary Kirsten Dunst joins Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to Lionsgate's thriller hit.

Director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine are both returning for the new installment.

Michele Morrone will reprise his role as Enzo in the upcoming adaptation of the bestselling novel.

Lionsgate is eyeing a fast-tracked release, with reports suggesting a possible Christmas 2027 premiere.

Lionsgate desperately needed a win at the end of 2025, and they got one with The Housemaid. So no one was really surprised when they officially announced that a sequel based on the second book, The Housemaid's Secret, was heading into development with star Sydney Sweeney set to return. That was at the beginning of January, but Deadline got some new details, including our first bit of new casting. Kirsten Dunst is reportedly joining the cast of The Housemaid's Secret.

"It is a privilege to bring The Housemaid's next chapter to the screen with Kirsten Dunst. She is an icon. Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness," said Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems."

Sources say director Paul Feig is set to return, along with screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first film. Michele Morrone is also set to reprise his role as Enzo in The Housemaid's Secret. At the moment, the film doesn't have a release date, but reports suggest Lionsgate wants this out the door quickly, so our best guess is Christmas 2027.

The Housemaid's Secret Book Summary

The Housemaid's Secret book summary from the publisher's website: "Don't go in the guest bedroom." A shadow falls on Douglas Garrick's face as he touches the door with his fingertips. "My wife… she's very ill." As he continues showing me their incredible penthouse apartment, I have a terrible feeling about the woman behind closed doors. But I can't risk losing this job—not if I want to keep my darkest secret safe…

It's hard to find an employer who doesn't ask too many questions about my past. So I thank my lucky stars that the Garricks miraculously give me a job, cleaning their stunning penthouse with views across the city and preparing fancy meals in their shiny kitchen. I can work here for a while, stay quiet until I get what I want.

It's almost perfect. But I still haven't met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I'm sure I hear her crying. I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I'm doing laundry. And one day I can't help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything…

That's when I make a promise. After all, I've done this before. I can protect Mrs Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe.

Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It's simply a question of how far I'm willing to go…"

The Housemaid Secret was officially greenlit at the beginning of January 2026, following the box office and critical success of the first film. At the time, we only had confirmation that Sydney Sweeney would be returning, but by March 2026, it was confirmed that director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine would also be returning. Michele Morrone is also set to reprise his role, and Kirsten Dunst also joined the cast. It currently doesn't have a release date.

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