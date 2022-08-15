The Hunger Games Prequel Adds Viola Davis To Cast

Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is in production right now, and another role was cast today, as Viola Davis has joined the cast as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul. "The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President, Nathan Kahane. "Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story." Deadline had the news of the casting today.

Hunger Games Boasts A Gigantic Cast

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth co-star in this one as Lucy Gray and Coriolanus Snow. They are joined by (deep breath) Josh Andrés Rivera playing Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2, and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow; Jerome Lance will play Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, a tribute from District 4; and Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor to a tribute from District 11, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly have all boarded the film. Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7; Dillon will play Mizzen, a tribute from District 4; Kuse will play Brandy, a tribute from District 10; Brutscheidt will play Tanner, a tribute from District 10; Abold will play Reaper, tribute from District 11; Strates will play Persephone Price, mentor to District 4's Mizzen; Shapiro will play Billy Taupe, member of the Covey; Somner will play Spruce, from District 12; and Reilly will play Maude Ivory, another member of the Covey. Oh, and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow. Also in the cast is Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, dean of the academy.