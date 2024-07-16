Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV, Universal | Tagged: action movies, gun-fu, john woo, nathalie emmanuel, Omar Syal, peacock, streaming, the killer

The Killer: Peacock Releases Trailer for John Woo's Return to Gun-Fu

Peacock released the trailer for The Killer, John Woo's remake of his classic 1989 Hong Kong action movie, streaming on August 23rd

Article Summary Peacock unveils trailer for John Woo's The Killer, releasing August 23rd.

Nathalie Emmanuel stars as the feared assassin 'Queen of the Dead'.

The plot involves betrayal, a police chase, and a dive into the protagonist's past.

The film is a remake of Woo's 1989 movie that inspired the gun-fu genre.

Peacock has released the trailer for legendary action director John Woo's remake of his classic 1989 Hong Kong action movie The Killer. In this sparkly new version, Nathalie Emmanuel plays Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known and feared in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. When pulling off an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler (Sam Worthington), Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman (Diana Silvers) in a Paris nightclub; the decision disintegrates Zee's alliances, attracts the attention of a savvy police investigator (Omar Sy), and plunges her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past. Ahh, let's cut to the chase: it's all about watching Nathalie Emmanuel look cool as she shoots and kills dozens of fools spectacularly. That is John Woo's whole brand!

Various studios had been trying to remake The Killer since 1992 before Woo announced he would direct the remake himself in 2017. After all, what's the point in any remake of a John Woo movie that's not directed by the man himself? The Killer was the one movie that kickstarted the whole gun-fu subgenre in both Hong Kong in the 1980s and then Hollywood starting in the 1990s. It was the prototype for the John Wick series, which wouldn't exist without it. The fantasy subgenre of a secret world of slick professional killers for hire living in the shadows began in Hong Kong action movies, including the original version of The Killer. John Wick took that and ran with it.

The screenplay is by Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) and the screenwriting team of Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane, Knights of the Zodiac) and is produced by Academy Award winner Charles Roven (Oppenheimer, American Hustle), Alex Gartner (Uncharted, Warcraft), John Woo and Lori Tilkin deFelice (Silent Night). The executive producers are Terence Chang, Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella.

Here's a trailer for the 1989 version, which made Chow Yun Fat an international star.

The Killer will be released on Peacock on August 23, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!