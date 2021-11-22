The King's Man Tickets Go On Sale, a New 60-Second Spot, and a Clip

There have been a couple of movies stuck in release hell since Disney decided to buy 20th Century Fox. Most of them have finally made it to the big screen, but there are three more big ones that we're all still waiting on. One of them isn't due until early next year, Death on the Nile, but the other two are set to come out next month. One of them is West Side Story, and the other is The King's Man, which this writer saw at New York Comic Con over two years ago. The first two Kingsman movies have been hit or miss. The first one was a critical and commercial success, while the second one underperformed in both ways. However, everyone seems to like this series, and now this prequel looks like it is finally making it to the big screen after ten [we're not kidding] release date delays. Some of those were due to COVID, but some of them were not. Tickets officially went on sale today and 20th Century Studios also shared a 60-second spot and a clip from the upcoming movie. There is also a special early screening being hosted on December 9th through Cinemark, and Fandango has advanced ticket sales as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: History | The King's Man | 20th Century Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGEl45O6GC4&ab_channel=20thCenturyStudios)

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. It will be released on December 22nd.