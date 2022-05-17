The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Reboot in the Works

In news that can only be expressed as, "wow, it took that long for this to happen," apparently we are getting another version of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. The comic of the same name was initially published in 1999 and co-created by writer Alan Moore and artist Kevin O'Neil. Said original series spanned four volumes and included such classic characters as Captain Nemo, Allan Quatermain, Dr. Jekyll, and Hawley Griffin the Invisible Man. Back in 2003, before comic book movies were the thing to do and the 1-2-3 punch of X-Men, Spider-Man, and Blade were only just settling into the cultural ethos, they attempted to loosely adapt the series.

The movie didn't exactly do well to be nice about the whole thing, but it was a different time when the idea of following the source material wasn't exactly something that people were thinking of doing at the time. Now it's almost two decades later, and things have changed. There have been some false starts, but now it looks like something is actually getting off of the ground. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a reboot for The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is in the works at 20th Century Studios and Hulu.

At the moment, we don't have many other details to go on. We know that the movie is being made as a Hulu release film which, considering what we know about the strategy for 20th Century Studios, isn't that surprising. We also know that screenwriter Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow) will be working on the screenplay. Don Murphy, who produced the other version back in 2003, is also back to work on this version as well. Susan Montford is also set to produce along with Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Regarding adaptation and what fans can expect, "sources say that Haythe and company are returning to the core comic books for their take." Again, considering that people are much more willing to accept weird-ass comic book shit these days, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen isn't even the weirdest comic book adaptation we've seen in the last couple of years.