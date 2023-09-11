Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, the little mermaid

The Little Mermaid Is A Massive Hit On Disney+

The Little Mermaid made its debut on Disney+ last week, and the numbers are in; Disney has another massive hit on its streaming platform.

While not the smash hit that Disney wanted it to be, the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid did pretty well during its box office run, taking in over $500 million at the worldwide box office. The price tag on this film was massive, but it's unclear if the false starts and all of the special effects mean that the movie ever got that far into the green. However, it looks like there is a chance that The Little Mermaid is about to pull an Encanto and become freaking massive on streaming after failing to find an audience at the box office. Or at least, failing to find a large enough box office, it's a bit weird that we have to say that half a billion dollars is considered "underperforming." In a press release sent out by Disney, they said that "the live-action reimagining of the studio's Academy Award®-winning animated musical starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy is the most viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since Hocus Pocus 2, garnering 16 million views in its first five days streaming."

That is a lot of eyeballs, and while it's hard to turn streaming numbers into dollars, but what is easy to count is increases in merchandise sales, and that is exactly what could happen following this strong debut for The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opened exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023, and will stream to Disney+ on September 6, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

