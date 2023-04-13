The Little Mermaid: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette & Images Released Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, focusing on the music and the world they are creating.

The marketing for The Little Mermaid will be kicking into high gear any day now as the release date approaches. We are a little over a month away from the release, and these Disney live-action remakes tend to be massive at the box office. So we can expect the last month, and even more so after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out, a ton of things to be released. For now, we have some new images from a big Entertainment Weekly spot released on the official media site minus a watermark and a new behind-the-scenes featurette that shows off this new world they are creating and talking about the music.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.