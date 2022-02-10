The Lost City Super Bowl Trailer Is Here, Film Out March 25th

The Lost City Super Bowl trailer debuted this morning, ahead of the game. Why do they keep doing that, by the way? Sure, we only get a 30-second tease during the game, so trailers are different. But why show all of the commercials beforehand? That makes no sense to me at all; part of the fun and anticipation of the big game are the commercials. Why ruin that fun for no reason? Anyway, The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe playing a bad guy, and if the trailers are to be believed, not very convincingly. Ready to be wrong, though. Below is the new trailer and poster.

The Lost City Synopsis

"Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure; the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever."

Well, how about that? This one was only 30 seconds. Go figure. That aside, this does look like a good romantic action film, and it has been a long while since we had a GOOD one of those. Bullock and Tatum have great chemistry, and hopefully, I am wrong about Radcliffe. We will all find out together when it hits theaters on March 25th.