The Lost City Trailer Pits Bullock, Tatum Against Daniel Radcliff

The Lost City is the new big-time action-adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and one other person in the trailer that I don't want to spoil. Bullock plays a romance author writing about sweeping romances with a dash of adventure, all featuring covers with model Alan (Tatum). Alan sets out to rescue her when she is kidnapped by a billionaire (Radcliffe) who believes her made-up city is real and contains treasure. Check out The Lost City trailer below.

The Lost City Synopsis

"Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, then likely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang also star, with Adam Nee and Aaron Nee directing from a script by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox. I will be honest, before this trailer, I thought this was going to be a disaster, but I knew I should have had more faith in Bullock and Tatum than that. The two are great comedic actors, and their version of Romancing The Stone looks like it might be a huge hit.

The Lost City will open in theaters on March 25th, 2022.