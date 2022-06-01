The Man From Toronto Trailer: Hart/Harrelson Film Hits Netflix June 24

The Man From Toronto is a new Netflix action-comedy starring the team of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson dropping on June 24th, and the first trailer for the film debuted this afternoon. When a sales consultant (Hart) and the world's deadliest assassin (Harrelson) run into each other at a holiday rental, they have to go on an adventure together. This originally starred Hart alongside Jason Statham, who dropped out of the project. Check out the trailer below.

The Man From Toronto Synopsis

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world's deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental. Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in this action packed comedy only on Netflix 6/24. The Man From Toronto is directed by Hitman's Bodyguard filmmaker Patrick Hughes from a screenplay penned by Robbie Fox (Playing for Keeps) and Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life). Along with Hart and Harrelson, it stars Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Lela Loren (Altered Carbon), and Kate Drummond (Wynnona Earp, Utopia Falls). The Man From Toronto is executive produced by Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth, with Steve Tisch, Todd Black, and Jason Blumenthal set as producers."

I was much more interested in this when Jason Statham was cast, as I can't help but love everything that man does. But, Woody Harrelson is a great choice to replace him. This looks funny, though I wish it was getting some kind of run in theaters. There is a severe lack of comedy films at the summer box office this year, and Netflix could have had an opportunity to make a bit extra on this by putting it in theaters for two weeks. Oh well. The Man From Toronto will debut on the streaming service June 24.