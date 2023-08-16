Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: images, marvel, the marvels

The Marvels: 2 New HQ Images Show Off Carol Danvers and Dar-Benn

We have two new high-quality images from The Marvels featuring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Zawe Aston as our villain, Dar-Benn.

It's been a weird year for Disney with movies that seemed like sure things, like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, underperforming and more unlikely things, like Elemental, starting out slow and eventually making its way into the green. For Marvel, it's been a tough year; while everyone seemed to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion did not elicit praise from critics and fans alike. Between season two of Loki and The Marvels later this year, the once-thought-untouchable studio is looking to redeem itself a little bit. The Marvels will be interesting because the Discourse around Captain Marvel remains as dumb as it was four years ago, and it looks like we're in for round two later this year. We'll have to see, but for now, we have some new images featuring star and "person-who-exists-and-pisses-off-a-certain-group-of-men" Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and our villain Dar-Benn played by the fantastic Zawe Ashton. We can see some good details on Dar-Benn's outfit for the cosplay crowd, and Carol's cute little side braid is awesome. We love that for her.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

