The Munsters: Rob Zombie Shares Look At Some Costume Designs

The Munsters reboot film directed by Rob Zombie is starting to really ramp up. The musician/director confirmed the news that he was making the film last month, posting a logo for the film and saying, "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!" Zombie has been trying to get this off the ground for years and years, and reports from Murphy's Multiverse and Bloody Disgusting as of late place Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips as playing Lily and Herman Munster in the film, with the cast also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson. Today he shared a look at some costume design looks for Lily and sleepy Herman.

Zombie Will Take Great Care With The Munsters

The film will go in front of cameras pretty soon from the previous reports and will be a release for Peacock as an original. Zombie is a huge Munsters fan, using imagery from the show in numerous easter eggs in his videos and stage shows, owning a bunch of props and artifacts from the show, and even doing commentary for the Scream Factory release of Munster, Go Home when it released on Blu-ray last year. Safe to say that he will spare no effort to pay homage to the classic series while putting his own stamp on it.

I beg him, though: keep the campiness. The zany adventures of The Munsters were some of us Monster Kids' first introductions to horror, and those memories should be preserved in this version and given their proper due. We all know what type of films Zombie makes, and to see the Munsters get gritty and gory would be a terrible thing. Plus, it would be cool to see Zombie stretch his legs as a director and make this a straight comedy. More as we find it out for sure!