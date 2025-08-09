Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged:

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson Thinks This Movie Is A One-Off

Despite the critical and commercial success, Liam Neeson thinks The Naked Gun will be a one-off, instead of the beginning of a new franchise.

The film has found unexpected critical and box office success with audiences and reviewers alike.

Neeson enjoyed working with the cast but doubts there will be future installments in the comedy series.

Strong reviews and box office could prompt Paramount to consider a sequel, despite Neeson's comments.

It's pretty safe to say that no one was expecting The Naked Gun. Legacy sequels vary wildly from being so awful they taint the original film, to mediocre, to being just as good or better than the original film. When it comes to The Naked Gun and its many sequels, this type of humor isn't quite as popular these days, and fans of the previous films worried how something like that could translate in the modern day. According to most critics and audiences, this film absolutely works and has the spirit of the previous movies. However, despite how well all of this came together, so well that stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson found love on the set and oh my god we love that for then, it sounds like more movies aren't in the cards, at least according to Neeson.

Neeson revealed to Newsweek, "I think the film's going to have a few giggles and a few laughs in it, and God, we all need that at the minute. I think it's probably a one-off. Not that the experience wasn't great, it was. It's terrific, working with Pamela, Danny Huston, all these terrific guys."

At the time of writing, The Naked Gun has a worldwide box office of $42 million, but it's also one of the only high-profile comedies opening in theaters for the next few weeks. As people wrap up their summer holidays and want to hit up theaters one more time before school starts, this film could remain a steady presence for the next couple of weeks. The glowing reviews could be enough to convince Paramount to try and get this lightning to strike again, but many positive reviews refer to this film as something of a miracle, and you rarely get that lucky twice. They managed to pull off a legacy sequel to a comedy franchise that was very much of its time; turning water to wine might have been an easier prospect.

The Naked Gun: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the cast are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston. The Naked Gun was released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

