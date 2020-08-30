The New Mutants: Blu Hunt On LGBTQ+ Representation

When it comes to the leading lady of The New Mutants we get something we unfortunately don't get to see very often. Dani Moonstar aka Mirage is a queer Native American played by relative newcomer Blu Hunt. Bleeding Cool got the chance to speak to hunt about what it means to bring a queer woman of color superhero to the big screen, whether or not she was familiar with the character before she got the role, and lots of dancing on set.

Bleeding Cool: Were you familiar with the comics at all when you got the role?

Blu Hunt: I was familiar with X-Men and Marvel. I grew up watching superhero movies. I didn't know about Dani Moonstar. I can't believe I didn't, I would have loved her growing up. You know, actually I just realized, I played the Lego Marvel game a lot with my little brothers And I think Dani Moonstar was one of the Lego Marvel characters. I'm just remembering right now. I did know about Dani, I just didn't know it. [Editorial Note: I've looked into it and it doesn't appear that Dani Moonstar appeared in any of the Marvel LEGO games that I can find so Hunt must be thinking of a different mutant.] But I bought comics. I went to a comic book store in L.A. I bought every single New Mutants comic I could find. I'll never forget, the guy was like, "New Mutants? Like… Why are you buying that? No one's interested in New Mutants." You know what I mean? It's just such a throwback or something. And he's like, "Are you like a big comic fan?" And I was like, "No, I'm going to be Dani Moonstar".

BC: So one of the things I'm very, very excited about is exploring this relationship with Rhane in the movie and having just an out and proud LGBT relationship out there in a big blockbuster movie. Can you talk a bit about what it was like to film with Maisie and just bringing such important representation to the big screen?

BH: It's such an honor. Playing a gay indigenous woman who's a superhero? That's an actor's dream if you are those things. I can't believe I get to go represent communities that I've spent my entire life invested and am in. It was really amazing. But it always felt natural and easy. Like. People are like, "Is it difficult?" And I'm like, "No! It's all just so organic. And they're my favorite scenes to shoot. And working with Maisie was the best. Having our characters falling in love is just the most lighthearted like special days, definitely.

BC: During the press conference, a bunch of you guys were talking about all the shenanigans you got up to on set. Do you have a favorite memory from being on set that you'd like to share?

BH: It's just so sporadic, so much dancing. I don't know, why… I dance. I like to dance and I have this weird dance that I do when I get nervous or I just do it when I'm bored. I've done since high school and all my friends in high school call it Blu dancing. It's kind of like doing a bop. Masie would do it and we would just dance and sing. Just the most random weird songs It was just a lot of that, a lot of playfulness.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It's in theaters now.