The New Mutants: New Character Featurette, Clip, and Poster

The New Mutants has had a rough ride getting to the big screen. Three years ago this month, they started shooting, and now the movie is finally getting released. The film is in theaters after being kicked while they were down earlier this year by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The early reports are saying that the movie could bring in up to $10 million for its opening weekend, and if we weren't in a pandemic, that would be one hell of a bomb? Now, well, context is everything, so we'll have to see. 20th Century Studios and Disney have released some more marketing material. This time we have another meet the characters featurette this time for Charlie Heaton's Sam.

Next, we have a new clip, and this time we get to see more of the horror elements of The New Mutants come out to play, which is always fun.

Finally, it's time to poke some more fun at the fact that this movie has been delayed so many times. Regal has released a new poster with the tagline "hell has frozen over," which, all right, that's pretty cheeky of you, Regal.

Are you going to the theaters this weekend to see The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It's in theaters now.