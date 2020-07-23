The New Mutants: New Trailer, the Opening Scene, Comic Inspired Poster

The cast of the forever delayed The New Mutants turned up for a lovely little panel for Comic-Con @ Home, and while the whole thing absolutely worth watching, the best part was getting to see a bunch of new footage. The panel debuted what they called the "opening scene" followed by an extended trailer where we got to see a ton of new footage and all of the mutants showing off their powers.

That's one hell of an opener, and it really is sad that this movie is going to be released into theaters when it isn't safe for people to go and see it. We also got to see a new trailer that had a lot of new footage, including seeing Magik kick all sorts of ass all over the place. This is pretty typical for Comic-Con footage, a scene that leads into a new trailer, so at least that is normal. Comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz dropped by the stream and shared a new poster inspired by the New Mutants #18, which is pretty spectacular to look at. It was also shared on the official twitter account for the movie.

He re-envisioned the classic Demon Bear comic (New Mutants #18) with the stars of the New Mutants. Check it out here! #NewMutantsComicConAtHome pic.twitter.com/OUX43fY0no — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) July 23, 2020

This writer is still rooting for this movie, but we have to wonder what the logic Disney has for releasing The New Mutants in the kind of environment we're going to have next month. Everyone has held onto this movie for this long already, so not release it into theaters when it can succeed? Maybe there won't be a large window between the theatrical release and releasing it on VOD, similar to what happened to movies like Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man , and Onward earlier this year. The New Mutants still looks badass for what it's worth.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It has a release date of August 28th, at least for now.