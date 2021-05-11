The New Trailer For The Green Knight Looks Very A24-y

There were a lot of movies that people were begging studios to release on VOD right in the middle of quarantine. By the summer, it was becoming more and more apparent that this thing that everyone thought would just go away by Memorial Day was not, in fact, going away. Plenty of people were begging DC and Marvel to release their superhero movies, but there were just as many people asking the smaller studios to take a chance on VOD. A24 is one of those studios that a certain segment of the internet was begging to release The Green Knight mostly because we really wanted to see it. A24 stuck to their guns, and the movie now has a late July release date. Yesterday, they released a new poster, and now we have a new trailer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Green Knight | Official Trailer HD | A24 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY&ab_channel=A24)

At this point, it would take a lot for me to worry about anything A24 puts out. Even when their projects don't entirely work, they are always interesting, and I cannot wait to see Arthurian legend but make it all A24-y. However, summer 2021 is a packed time to release a movie, and we can hope that some solid buzz and a decent marketing campaign will help not The Green Knight have a presence in an already insane summer.

Summary: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, directed by David Lowery, stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Ralph Ineson. It will open in theaters on July 30, 2021.