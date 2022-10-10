The New Trailer For Wendell & Wild Looks Absolutely Fantastic

Netflix is here to make all of your spooky stop-motion animation dreams come true this October with Wendell & Wild. In terms of new projects coming out this month from the streamer, this one by far looks like the most fun. If you're a Nightmare Before Christmas or LAIKA fan then this movie is here to fill that hole in your heart. We got a new trailer today along with a new poster as we head into the final month before the movie comes out. Everything about this movie looks like a ton of fun and it could be the beginning of another cult classic if it hits hard the way other stop-motion projects sometimes do. It's also perfect for the spooky season and the animation also looks incredibly well done. Netflix has done plenty of animated movie, but they tend to focus more on computer animation, and it's so good to see stop motion get some more love.

Wendell & Wild: Summary, Cast, Release Date

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion. It will stream to Netflix on October 28th.













