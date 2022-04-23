The Northman Is Robert Eggers Best Film To Date {Review}

The Northman will be remembered in the years going forward as not only as one of the best fantasy epics of this era of film but as the moment Robert Eggers stepped forward as one of the best directors working at this time. Already a gifted storyteller, Eggers makes a leap here, making him one of the most ambitious filmmakers today. The Northman is a tale worthy of its scale and myth, full of gorgeous imagery and strong performances throughout.

The Northman Needs To Be Seen On The Biggest Screen Possible

After returning home from battle, King Aurvandil (an unrecognizable Ethan Hawke) prepares his son Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) for manhood and to take his place as King when he foretells his death and makes his son swear a blood oath to avenger him. Little do they know that his brother Fjölnir (Claes Bang) has plotted his downfall and slays him in front of Amleth when they exit the ritual cave. Sent on the run as a youngling, Amleth begins a quest to win back his people and crown and rescue his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), who Fjölnir took as his wife. Along the way, he meets an ally in Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) as they make maneuvers to terrorize his uncle and family until he is driven to the brink of insanity.

What a ride The Northman takes you on. Eggers knows what we are here for, and he provides it in spades, as the brutality of the film is presented as a beautiful display of the grotesque. Filmed using long takes that feel natural and intense, he shows why he is a master at his craft while also retooling this fantasy epic for this generation of filmgoers. There is inherently nothing too new here; a lot of the story goes exactly where you think it will. Still, it is so masterfully done and tweaked ever so slightly that it never feels like Eggers teeters into imitating epics that came before him. He switches effortlessly between fantasy and reality, creating a world that feels real and authentic.

And what a cast. Hawke brings gravity to his brief role; it was sad that he didn't get to spend any screen time with Skarsgård, who is on another level as Amleth. Chiseled and strong, he is a blunt force object that just never stops moving forward. He also feels a little stuck as the beginnings of his story unfold until Joy enters the picture, and their chemistry is off the charts. Also strong and giving a multi-layered performance is Claes Bang as Fjölnir; walking in, you may not know who he is, but you will leave hoping to see him grace screens again as soon as possible. The Northman scene-stealer is Kidman, who tells so much of her story through body language in the first part of the film, and then Eggers lets her loose in the second half of the film. She is having a devilishly good time. Her and Skarsgård make good use of the time they played troubled husband and wife on Big Little Lies a couple of years ago, adding a layer to their scenes together.

This is a violent watch, and no matter how Eggers masks, it can be a bit grisly for anyone. But rarely these days do we get these testosterone-fueled rage films that deliver so much more than grunting and blood. There is plenty of that here, but there is also beauty in the brutality. Even the swerves in the story that, if you really admit it is easy to see coming, are handled so well that instead of being mad that you saw them coming, you silently say to yourself, "I cannot wait to see how *blank* reacts to this." Amleth is not a hero, we see him do heinous things, but you will ride with him anywhere, including the literal gates of hell. The final climax of The Northman is epic and masterfully done, both quick and tortuously long at the same time, mainly because we don't want him to stop. We never want him to stop. Because then the film would be over. They all have to end eventually, but the story of The Northman and Amleth is one that you never want to leave, but thankfully we can revisit it for years to come.

The Northman Review by Jeremy Konrad 9 / 10 The Northman is one of the best films of the year so far. Brutal, beautiful, and proof that Robert Eggers is one of the best directors working at this moment.