The Other Laurens: Belgian Noir Comedy Thriller Gets US Theatrical Run

The Other Laurens, the oddball Belgian detective noir comedy-thriller will be at US theaters from August 23th and on VOD on August 27th

Article Summary The Other Laurens, a Belgian noir comedy-thriller, hits US theaters on August 23 and VOD on August 27.

Directed by Claude Schmitz, the film stars Olivier Rabourdin, Kate Moran, and new talent Louise Leroy.

The story follows a PI mistaken for his shady twin, exploring themes of transformation and mirroring.

Critically acclaimed for its dark comedy, visual flair, and Lynchian homage, the film premiered at Cannes.

Yellow Veil Pictures announced the U.S. theatrical and VOD release dates. They unveiled the new trailer and poster for Claude Schmitz's The Other Laurens ("Les Autres Laurens"), a stylish, neon-drenched, deadpan detective thriller with shades of an absurdist dark comedy. The French-Belgian neo-noir's theatrical run kicks off on Friday, August 23, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin, followed by a VOD release on Tuesday, August 27.

The Other Laurens follows a down-on-his-luck private investigator dragged into a criminal underworld after being mistaken for his shady twin brother, exploring themes of transformation and mirroring. It stars European talents Olivier Rabourdin, Kate Moran, Marc Barbé, and newcomer Louise Leroy. It is directed by Claude Schmitz, written by Claude Schmitz and Kostia Testut, and produced by Jérémy Forni and Benoit Roland. The new theatrical poster is designed by Brutal Designs.

The Other Laurens had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight section and its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest, winning the Grand Prix and Best Actor Prize for Olivier Rabourdin at the Brussels International Film Festival last year. Critical praise includes The Hollywood Reporter, noting that the film is "filled with bits of dark comedy and weirdness," ScreenAnarchy lauding the "visual flair, resembling the 80s New Wave aesthetics," Film Inquiry celebrating it as "alluring and transfixing," and Screen Zealots calling it "very Lynchian," and "a worthy homage that also feels wildly original." Per The Moveable Fest, The Other Laurens "takes a solid film noir premise and twists it to warped ends, delivering a moody slow burn that resists slickness but holds its share of intrigue."

The Other Laurens will open theatrically on Friday, August 23, for week-long runs in New York at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan, in Los Angeles at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DTLA, and in Austin at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar via Fantastic Fest Presents, followed by the video on demand release on Tuesday, August 27.

