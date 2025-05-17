Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: The Phoenician Scheme, wes anderson

The Phoenician Scheme: "Sole Heir" and "Human Rights" Clips Released

Focus Features has released two new clips from Wes Anderson's new film, The Phoenician Scheme, which will have its Cannes premiere tomorrow.

Early Cannes reactions are expected to be polarized, as is often the case with Anderson's distinctive films.

The new scenes showcase Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton's dynamic as father and daughter in the film.

The Phoenician Scheme continues to intrigue with its mix of comedy and quirky performances in fresh footage.

The Phoenician Scheme is making its Cannes Film Festival debut tomorrow, May 18th, and we'll start to get some early reactions from people about whether or not this is one of those Wes Anderson movies that works or doesn't. This is also a reminder, as Cannes reactions are rolling in, that Festival Brain is a thing where reactions tend to be one extreme or the other, with very little room for nuance.

Focus Features does a pretty good job of releasing enough footage from a film so you, as an audience member, have a pretty good idea of what you're getting into. When you're walking the line between independent and mainstream studios, you sometimes need to be very upfront about what you're going to give audiences so they'll give you a chance. They recently released two more clips from the film, both of which feature interactions between Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe, and Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/nun. Threapleton's deadpan performance is already incredibly amusing to watch, so being able to see more of that before The Phoenician Scheme is released in theaters is nice.

The Phoenician Scheme: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Phoenician Scheme, directed and written by Wes Anderson, stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn, their tutor. With: Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis. The synopsis reads: "The story of a family and a family business." The Phoenician Scheme will be released in select theaters on May 30, 2025, and everywhere on June 6. 2025.

