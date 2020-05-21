Dave Franco's The Rental Debuts Clip, Releases July 24th

The Rental, a new thriller directed by Dave Franco, has debuted a new clip online. The film stars Alison Brie (GLOW), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) celebrating a new business venture in a rental house for the weekend. Things go south when secrets they have kept from each other surface, and they realize they may not be alone. The film will release in selects theaters, at drive-ins, and on streaming services on July 24th. You can watch the first clip from The Rental down below.

The Rental Continues Drive-In Resurgence

"Two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture, embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they've booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they've kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows that they may not be alone. Co-written by Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg, THE RENTAL features an all-star cast including Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen The film also marks the directorial debut of Dave Franco. IFC Films will release THE RENTAL in theaters and on demand July 24th."

I have to say; I am enjoying this big resurgence drive-ins are having right now. Even after theaters reopen; hopefully, this means the drive-in will not only keep open but thrive, as it has always been a fun way to experience a film, especially one like The Rental. Something about watching this outdoors just feels right. You can do so on July 24th.