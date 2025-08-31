Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the roses

The Roses: The House Is The Point Of Contention In This New Clip

In a new clip from The Roses, released by Searchlight, it becomes clear during a divorce meeting that the house will be the point of contention.

Article Summary A new clip from The Roses reveals the house is the main dispute in an intense divorce meeting.

Searchlight continues to unveil fresh footage to drum up interest ahead of the film's theatrical debut.

Marketing efforts ramp up as new releases face tough competition from film festivals and rereleases.

This extended scene showcases Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch's characters at odds over assets.

The Roses hit theaters this weekend, but that hasn't stopped Searchlight from continuing to drop more and more clips online for all of us to see. It's a lot, but it also seems like they are really trying to entice people into theaters to check out this film. All eyes are on film festivals this weekend, not the theaters, and when rereleases are doing better than new releases, then maybe something has gone wrong. What exactly that wrong is and how to fix it is unclear because studios are doing the thing we've been begging them to do for years which is release movies in August instead of continuing the self fullfilling prophecy of August being a dead zone, so no one releases movies, so no one goes to theaters, so people call it a dead zone, and so on.

Anyway, we have seen parts of this scene from The Roses before, so this is more like an extended clip, but it does lay out the stakes of what both Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch) want or don't want out of this divorce. The point of contention for the two of them is the house, and Ivy is willing to turn down the settlement of a lifetime so that Theo doesn't get the house. Their respective divorce lawyers are not pulling any punches.

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

