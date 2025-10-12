Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Running Man

The Running Man: Glen Powell Said Stephen King Had To Approve Him

Stephen King is often involved with the casting process for any adaptations of his works, and as Glen Powell revealed, The Running Man was no different.

Article Summary Stephen King had final approval over Glen Powell’s casting in the new adaptation of The Running Man.

Powell was offered the lead by Edgar Wright but had to wait for King to sign off after watching Hit Man.

Director Edgar Wright and co-writer Michael Bacall also submitted their script to King for feedback and approval.

King praised the film’s faithfulness to his novel, raising expectations for the upcoming adaptation.

When it comes to adapting their book, the level of involvement varies widely among authors. Some are completely hands-off, while others are involved to the point of writing the script, and everything in between. When you're Stephen King, you can pretty much dictate how involved you want to be because you're Stephen King. King's work has gotten two big-screen adaptations this year, and in the lead-up to The Long Walk, we heard about King's conditions for the adaptation and how they weren't allowed to shy away from violence. At the San Diego Comic-Con movie panel, we learned that King had the final say when it came to casting for that movie. Another King movie was at a convention this weekend, specifically New York Comic Con (via The Hollywood Reporter), and it sounds like King's involvement with The Running Man was also present. Star Glen Powell revealed that he got the job and then had to wait for King to get back to them to see if he was the guy.

"The only interaction I had is when Edgar offered me this movie, and I was like, 'yes.' He's like, 'You're my Ben Richards,' And I'm like, 'Let's go.' Later that night, you're like, 'By the way, you have to be approved by Stephen King,'" Powell recalled. "He's like, he's gonna watch Hitman tonight, so I had to wait overnight for Stephen King to watch Hitman and hope that I still had the role in the morning."

Hit Man is pretty damn awesome, and if you're looking for a movie that is essentially a two-hour acting reel, it's that movie. Casting isn't the only part of The Running Man King is involved with. Writer and director Edgar Wright has previously spoken about sending the script to King for final approval, specifically to see whether he approved of the new ending. Wright spoke about it again during the panel and likened it to turning in homework.

"He's like, the most famous English teacher in history," the director said, laughing. "I was with Michael Bacall, who wrote the film with me, and I was like, 'This is so nerve-racking to have to hand in our homework to Stephen King.' But he loved the screenplay, and so it was great. It was a real kismet. … '[King described the adaptation in an email as] more faithful to the book to keep the fans happy enough to keep me on my toes and excited.' And I was thinking, 'OK, I'll take that.'"

We're 2/2 on King adaptations in 2025, and The Running Man has all of the pieces needed for a great film. Can we get the Stephen King adaptation version of a hat trick to close out this buckwild year?

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It will be released in theaters on November 14th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!