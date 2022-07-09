The Sea Beast Soundtrack Is Now Available

The Sea Beast is now streaming on Netflix and is a great family watch. Part of the film's charm is the score from composer Mark Mancina. He previously worked with the film's director, Chris Williams, on the Disney film Moana. Milan Records has put out the soundtrack as of this weekend, available on all streaming services. It also features the sea shanty from the movie "Captain Crow," with lyrics by the acclaimed songwriting duo of Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde: The Musical, Mean Girls). You can see the music video for that down below.

The Sea Beast Synopsis

"In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins."

Mancina had this to say about working on the film: "How grateful I am for the opportunity to have composed The Sea Beast's original score. A successful score, in my opinion, is one that deeply enhances the film yet can stand on its own. I think our team accomplished that with this score. It was also a great pleasure to collaborate once again with the brilliant Chris Williams."

This was a fun watch, and hopefully, it will gain some traction over the next week on Netflix, as I would love to see more. The score has been playing in my house for the last 24 hours as well, so give it a listen wherever it is you stream things these days, and watch The Sea Beast, now on Netflix.