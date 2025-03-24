Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: SAW XI, the strangers: chapter 1, The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Replaces SAW XI On The Schedule

Lionsgate has officially removed SAW XI from its September 26th release date, and replaced it with The Strangers: Chapter 2.

SAW XI's removal follows disappointing news, yet the game's fate remains uncertain.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 bombed, but Madelaine Petsch promises Chapter 2 will be terrifying.

Strangers producers anticipate a thrilling Halloween release for the sequel.

The other day, word came down from the lovely people over at Bloody Disgusting that SAW XI was in trouble. That was a shame because it really felt like SAW X was the shot in the foot the franchise needed, and even those who had no previous knowledge of the franchise thought it was pretty good. It seems those reports were accurate because Lionsgate has officially removed the film from the schedule. However, they aren't keeping that release date open either. While SAW XI might have been removed from its September 26th release date, they have replaced it with The Strangers: Chapter 2. The Hollywood Reporter initially shared the news, but some press releases came down as well. One from Lionsgate seems to indicate that SAW XI might not be completely dead in the water, as the release was written by Billy, who said, "I've seen the rumors. They say it's Game Over. You all should know me better than that. The game is never over." He also changed the official SAW X/Twitter bio to "still employed" and replied to a meme someone made about him joining the employment line. We continue to adore the person who runs this account.

This news is probably not the news horror fans wanted, though. SAW X was beloved, but The Strangers: Chapter 1 bombed so badly that there was a fallout risk. The movie didn't do well with critics, fans, or at the box office, so to say this is going to be seen as a downgrade might be the understatement of the century. Star Madelaine Petsch released a statement on social media and in a press release along with a first-look image from the film, which reads, "I promise that we're making The Strangers—Chapter 2 as terrifying as possible, and I can't wait to show you on September 26."

"Like Strangers fans everywhere, we're thrilled for Chapter 2 — it's the kind of film that'll have audiences watching through their fingers. Bringing it to theaters this Halloween season feels perfect, and we can't wait for everyone to see where the story goes next, " producers Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton also wrote in the press release. The logline for the film is "The chilling next chapter of The Strangers franchise. Lionsgate presents, a Fifth Element production, in association with Stream Media, Sherborne Media, and Lipsync." There is something to say about building on a broken foundation, but we'll have to see what happens when The Strangers: Chapter 2 is released on September 26th.

