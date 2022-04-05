The Suicide Squad: James Gunn & Daniela Melchior Mark World Rat Day

Anyone who has an acute case of musophobia or fear of mice and rats probably shouldn't proceed just as a fair warning. That being said, The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn took to Twitter to celebrate World Rat Day, tagging Ratcatcher 2 actress Daniela Melchior in the post as well showing a behind-the-scenes photo of her with one of several rats used during the film. The Fast & Furious 10 star, in turn, offered her response, even encouraging non-rodent owners to dress up their pets as rats too to join in the celebration.

The Suicide Squad marks Gunn's debut with DC, which focused on another group of supervillains forced to do missions for Task Force X under the merciless Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Melchior's Ratcatcher 2 is the daughter of Taika Waititi's Ratcatcher. She has the ability to summon a legion of rodents to aid at her side, much to Bloodsport's (Idris Elba) disdain as he has musophobia. While defined by her near narcoleptic nature, she's the least threatening or psychotic of the bunch, helping out however she can. She does end up being the hero of the film, becoming the key to the team winning as following Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) plunging stab into the giant Starro. With Ratcatcher 2's summoning rod, it seems that every single rat from the fictional island nation came to her side and climbed up into the alien's eye to finish it off as about as gruesome display as it gets. While Gunn would work on the John Cena-starred Peacemaker, the HBO Max TV spinoff, there haven't been any plans yet for Melchior's Ratcatcher 2 return.

In addition to The Suicide Squad and the upcoming Universal Pictures sequel, Melchior will also star in the upcoming Marlowe opposite Liam Neeson and Assassin's Club opposite Henry Golding. She currently stars in Portuguese TV series in, Pecado.