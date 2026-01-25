Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: illumination, nintendo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, universal, yoshi

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Debuts New Trailer With Yoshi

Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination released the new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this moring, featuring Yoshi.

Article Summary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie debuts a new trailer featuring fan-favorite character Yoshi for the first time.

Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination team up again for the highly anticipated Super Mario Galaxy Movie sequel.

The returning voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and new additions like Brie Larson.

The film promises even bigger adventures for Mario, Luigi, Peach, and now Yoshi in a cosmic journey.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released a new trailer this morning, and the fan-favorite character Yoshi has debuted in this new look at the sequel. The first film was released in 2023 after years of development and fan anticipation, and went on to gross $1.3 billion worldwide. Needless to say, Universal and Illumination got right to work on this next film. The voice cast all returns from that original film, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Joining them on this new adventure are Benny Safdie and Brie Larson. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is once again directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, and Brian Tyler returns for the score.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Will Make $17 Billion With Yoshi Added

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

To be honest, this movie could be complete garbage, and I wouldn't care because of Yoshi. Of all the characters Nintendo has created over the years, none has meant more to me than Yoshi, and seeing Mario on Yoshi's back in the new poster almost brought a tear to my eye.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases in theaters on April 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!