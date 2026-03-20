Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Beast, lionsgate, mma

Beast: MMA Drama From Lionsgate Drops Full Trailer, Film Out April 10

Lionsgate has released the full trailer for its MMA drama Beast, starring Russell Crowe. The film hits theaters on April 10.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops the full trailer for Beast, an MMA drama starring Russell Crowe, out April 10 in theaters.

Beast follows the comeback of an MMA legend fighting for his family and legacy in the cage.

The film is co-written by Russell Crowe and directed by Tyler Atkins, promising gripping combat sports drama.

With MMA films like Warrior paving the way, Beast could be a sleeper hit at the spring box office.

Beast is a new MMA drama coming from Lionsgate, starring Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, Bren Foster, Amy Shark, Mojean Aria, Kelly Gale, and Russell Crowe, who also co-wrote the screenplay with David Frigerio. It is directed by Tyler Atkins. It looks promising from the brand new trailer released yesterday, though maybe a little been-there, done-that for as far as combat sports films are concerned. Still, this looks like it has enough built into its DNA to be a bit of a sleeper success at this spring's box office before the big boys of summer come to play.

Beast Is The Latest Stab At MMA Drama On The Big Screen

After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder — a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ's legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender's stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he's built. Starring Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, and Oscar? winner Russell Crowe (Actor in a Leading Role, Gladiator, 2000).

As MMA has become increasingly mainstream, the reputation that it is human cockfighting has fallen away, and it has gained the respect it deserves as a real sport. The films that have come out over the years, especially Warrior and last year's The Smashing Machine, helped pave the way for that to happen, and while I am not going to sit here and tell you that Beast will reach those heights, it looks entertaining and should be one to keep on your radar for the spring. Lionsgate would sure like to have this one breakout, that's for sure.

Beast releases in theaters on April 10.

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