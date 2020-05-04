New Poster For Amazon Sci-Fi Film The Vast of Night Debuts

The Vast of Night looks like a throwback, early Spielberg like thriller about how a small town in the 1950's deals with supernatural phenomena and possibly extraterrestrial beings. It looks like a ton of fun, and after debuting on the festival circuit last year, the film was picked up by Amazon and will debut on the service in May. It is also slated to come out in theaters the same day, but at this point, any theatrical release has to be assumingly canceled. It does look like it will be viewable at drive-ins, however. Fingers crossed though, as The Vast of Night looks like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. Check out the new poster, synopsis, and trailer for The Vast of Night below.

The Vast of Night Synopsis and Trailer

"In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown. Written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, directed by Andrew Patterson. The Vast Of Night is coming soon to theaters and Prime Video."

The Vast of Night, starring Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Bruce Davis, and Gail Cronauer hits Amazon Prime Video on May 29th, and select drive-ins. it looks like one that you should seek out, this could be a sleeper good film.