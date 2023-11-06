Posted in: Apple, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: apple tv, helena bonham carter, The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit Trailer Released By Apple, Streaming November 22

AppleTV+ will release their film adaptation of classic book The Velveteen Rabbit on November 22nd, and they just released the trailer for it.

Article Summary "The Velveteen Rabbit" a film by AppleTV+ is set for a November 22nd release.

This adaptation is a mix of animation and live action, bringing new life to the classic book.

The film features Phoenix Laroche as William, with a star-studded voice cast including Helena Bonham Carter and Alex Lawther.

The special teaser trailer has been released, hinting at the magic and perspective of a child's imagination in the film.

The Velveteen Rabbit is the latest classic getting the big film treatment, this time as an animated/live-action hybrid from Apple. It stars Phoenix Laroche ("The Royal Nanny") as William, and the voice cast includes Alex Lawther ("Andor") as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown," "Harry Potter") as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton") as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia ("House of Dragon") as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba ("Still Up") as Car, Paterson Joseph ("Vigil") as King, Clive Rowe ("So Awkward") as Lion, Nathaniel Parker ("The Inspector Lynley Mysteries") as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh ("Inside Man") as Momo, Samantha Colley ("Genius") as Mother and Leonard Buckley ("The Great") as Father. Check out the trailer below.

The Velveteen Rabbit Is Going To Make Me Cry, Isn't It

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the Apple Original special "The Velveteen Rabbit," premiering globally on Wednesday, November 22nd. The new special, based on the treasured, classic children's book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special from Apple TV+ expertly mixes live-action and stunning animation to perfectly capture the imagination of a child and to lean into the timeless classic in a way you've always envisioned but never seen before.

I treasured this book when I was younger, and since this was announced, I have been excited. Hopefully, it plays as well as the trailer, as my family and I have this pegged to watch on Thanksgiving after the parade. Apple has done a great job with their family and children's programming, and they do not get enough credit for that. Maybe this will be the film that does it.

The Velveteen Rabbit debuts on Apple TV+ on November 22nd.

