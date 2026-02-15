Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: prime video, The Wrecking Crew, the wrecking crew 2

The Wrecking Crew Director Teases Potential Sequel Concepts

The director of the new Prime film, The Wrecking Crew, opens up about potential plot points that could be explored in a sequel.

Article Summary The Wrecking Crew director teases multiple open-ended plot threads left for a potential sequel.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's on-screen chemistry is a standout factor driving sequel interest.

Key storylines involve unfinished business with a powerful crime boss and hidden family secrets.

The Wrecking Crew is positioned as the start of a possible ongoing action-comedy franchise.

The Prime Video film The Wrecking Crew has only been out for a short time, but talk about a sequel is already picking up speed. Conceptually, the new action-comedy film stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers who reunite in Hawaii after their father's mysterious death and end up untangling a Yakuza-tied corruption plot that threatens their entire family. The film dropped worldwide on Prime in late January and has since become one of the service's most visible originals, helped by strong audience response around the central duo's chemistry and chaotic nature. Now director Ángel Manuel Soto is spelling out why the story very intentionally leaves a few doors open.

The Wrecking Crew Director Talks Sequel Setup

Speaking about the ending, he told Variety that some of the biggest final beats were built with a follow-up in mind. He tells the outlet, "We left a lot of open-ended moments on purpose so we can solve them with a sequel. Everyone wants to make it happen," He continues, "That is a beautiful moment on the beach where they burn the paper because it is like they are letting go, but there is no way in hell Jonny is gonna let his mother's killer roam free. I think he memorized the name. He is not the boss. He is son of the boss. He probably sent the black sheep of his family to Hawaii to take care of stuff, because he is trouble. But, man, if you kill the boss son, I do not think it is gonna go well for you."

Outside of that, The Wrecking Crew also leaves its leads in a relatively stable place, with the brothers planning to stay in Hawaii and figure out what to do with a digital fortune uncovered during their investigation. In sequel terms, that is a clear launchpad for another round of family drama, big swings, and international crime, especially if future story ideas lean into the fallout from killing the son of a powerful boss and the unresolved history around Jonny's past.

Still, for now, the movie stands on its own as a throwback style action comedy, but Soto's sequel teases make it clear that this could be the start of an ongoing series if Amazon and audiences want more.

The Wrecking Crew is streaming exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

