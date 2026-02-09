Posted in: Movies, Prime | Tagged: dave bautista, jason momoa, prime video, The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew Writer Has a Few Ideas for a Sequel

The writer of Prime Video's The Wrecking Crew reveals that he's already thought about where a sequel could take the brothers.

Article Summary The Wrecking Crew writer Jonathan Tropper already has ideas for a sequel with Momoa and Bautista.

The film follows estranged half-brothers thrust into a globe-trotting, action-packed conspiracy plot.

Tropper hints a sequel would raise the stakes and challenge the brothers' new-found partnership.

A sequel depends on Prime Video's response as the movie trends with strong reviews and top streaming numbers.

The Wrecking Crew has only just landed on Prime Video, but just like any popular film, talk of a follow-up is already starting.

At its core, the action comedy pairs stars Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as estranged half-brothers who reunite after their father's mysterious death, then get pulled into a messy conspiracy with Yakuza killers, family secrets, and a whole lot of property damage along the way. Early reception so far has been strong, with the film currently sitting in the mid-seventies on Rotten Tomatoes and popping up near the top of Prime's movie charts.

That response makes sense given how much The Wrecking Crew leans into classic buddy-action traits. Momoa's Jonny Hale is the chaotic, blunt instrument, while Bautista's James Hale is a former Navy SEAL who built a domestic life away from his brother. Their uneasy reunion quickly turns into a globe-hopping investigation, and by the final stretch, they've finally started to work like an actual team rather than two clashing egos. That shift is exactly what writer Jonathan Tropper wants to build on if a sequel moves forward.

The Wrecking Crew Writer Has Already Thought About a Sequel with Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista

Speaking with The Direct, Tropper explained where his head is at about a second film. "I've talked about it with Jason [Momoa] a little bit, and I would have talked about with Dave [Bautista], except Dave is so busy making two other movies right now. But yeah, I think we have a pretty strong idea… These brothers are now united in a way they weren't before and so I think if we did another one, it would be basically to up the ante, up the stakes, and put them in a much more difficult situation than they were in the first one… and watch sort of whatever relationship they've built between the first and the second one start to unravel, because they're thrown into the trenches again together."

Tropper has also been clear that nothing is official yet. The team has ideas, but a second round with the Hale brothers will depend on Amazon deciding the numbers justify it. Given that the movie has been trending on Prime Video and drawing praise for the chemistry between its leads and its explosive set pieces, that conversation seems at least possible.

Still, for now, The Wrecking Crew stands on its own as a compact, R-rated action comedy with a stacked cast, but if audiences keep streaming, their chaotic brotherly partnership may have another mission in its future. Would you like to see a sequel to The Wrecking Crew?

