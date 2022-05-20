Three Thousand Years Of Longing Trailer Debuts, Out This Summer

Three Thousand Years of Longing, the latest film from George Miller, debuted its trailer today. Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, the film held its world premiere at Cannes today, where it received a six-minute standing ovation as it ended. More news was also made on the red carpet for the film as well. This is Miller's first film since Mad Max: Fury Road, so to say this one is anticipated is an understatement. Check out the trailer for the film below.

Three Thousand Years Of Longing Synopsis

"Three Thousand Years of Longing is about an academic, content with life, who encounters a genie offering her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul where the scholar of mythology attends a conference, leads her to make a wish that surprises them both." Miller co-wrote the movie with Augusta Gore, based on "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye," a collection of short stories published by author A. S. Byatt. This looks to be not only an intimate conversation film between Swinton and Elba but a debaucherous look through history as told by Elba's genie and a visual feast.

The line that sticks out from the trailer the most is said by Swinton's character when she states, "There is no story about wishing that is not a cautionary tale." So true, and it gives the trailer a sense of doom that I was not getting right away. This is one of my most anticipated films of the summer, and I wish that we had a release date for it, though I feel like MGM is going to dump it into August. June would have been perfect, right between Jurassic World: Dominion and before the Fourth of July, but that does not look likely. In any case, I will be there with bells on for Three Thousand Years of Longing when it DOES open.